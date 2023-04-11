‘Vindicated’: City of Waco dismisses pandemic era citations issued against Infamous Ink owners

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Zac Colbert and his wife, Chonna Colbert, believed in their hearts they did nothing wrong, so they stuck to their ink guns.

The owners of Infamous Ink tattoo shop on Lake Air Drive in Waco faced up to $14,000 in fines after they defied Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders and city resolutions to close their business three years ago as the world was gripped by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

They closed the business for seven weeks before reopening it, saying they had a family to feed, a business to run, bills to pay and employees with families of their own who relied on them.

Their determination, fueled by widespread support from the community, including local police officers and others far beyond, finally paid off. Their attorney, Cody Cleveland, recently received notice from the city of Waco that city officials dismissed the Class C misdemeanor citations after a couple of trial settings had to be rescheduled.

The citations against the Colberts likely represent the longest-pending Class C misdemeanor cases on record, especially, those involving defendants who were demanding their day in court, Cleveland said.

The cases initially were delayed because of the pandemic court shutdown. However, after the courts reopened, the trial was postponed in August when not enough jurors showed up for jury duty, and later, after the city of Waco got a new municipal judge.

Infamous Ink tattoo shop on Lake Air Drive in Waco (Bradley Vaughn for KWTX)

“I am happy that my clients have been vindicated, whether it was us going to trial and being victorious at trial, which I 100 percent feel would have happened, or the dismissals that the city sent over,” Cleveland said. “Regardless of how we got there, I am happy that they have been vindicated.”

Waco City Attorney Jennifer Richie said in a statement Tuesday that McLennan County experienced more than 73,000 reported cases of COVID-19 and 950 deaths.

“At the height of the pandemic that took so many lives, most of our businesses heeded Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders and City of Waco Resolutions to close to help prevent the further spread of the deadly virus,” Richie said. “These business owners met their civic responsibilities to protect our community despite the hardship and losses many incurred.

“Only one remaining business, out of the handful cited, has not resolved its citations for remaining open despite these lawful orders. We believe the negative publicity generated by their actions and any legal costs they have incurred make it unnecessary to spend additional city resources on their case. For this reason, their cases have been dismissed by the City Attorney’s Office,” she said.

Cleveland and the Colberts were so rooted in their stance and so convinced that they would have prevailed at trial that they rejected an offer to plead “no contest” to the citations in exchange for a $1 fine.

FULL INTERVIEW WITH ATTORNEY CODY CLEVELAND:

“I was so sure because I have talked to the community,” Cleveland said. “I have watched the videos. The police officers who were there assisting when the citations were written did not believe in the citations. Governor Abbott has come out since then and said he admits that the shutdowns were wrong. The jurors were not going to convict these people for going to work to feed their families.”

The Colberts said at the very least, the ordeal gave them the opportunity to show their four children that if you believe in something strongly enough, you can prevail.

“We are really glad,” Zac Colbert said. “I feel that justice came out in our favor. That being said, the reasoning behind it is kind of hard to swallow, being as many attempts as we had to try to make this right with the city. In the middle of all of this, we made an offer to the city to start a fundraiser to raise $50,000 for families of COVID victims that happened during this time that we were going to spearhead ourselves in cooperation with the city, to try to raise that money out of the pockets of no one.

“Just all of our work showing cooperation with the city, showing good community and good fellowship with everyone in donating all that money, and they denied that offer. So in doing that, I don’t see how we were wasting their time or money,” he said.

Colbert said he thinks the situation could have been handled better by the city.

Zac and Chonna Colbert, owners of Infamous Ink tattoo shop on Lake Air Drive in Waco. (Bradley Vaughn for KWTX)

“I believe most of the community and city workers involved all understood why we were doing what we were doing, as well as everybody across the United States who stood up for us and spoke out for us,” Zac Colbert said.

“I believe if we could have just had a sit-down conversation, we would have never had any of these problems. It could have been cut real short.”

The Colberts said they received support from “all over the globe,” including “people all over who were looking for ways to provide for their families because they had small businesses and they were backed into corners.”

“We kind of became a voice for them, and got love and appreciation because of it,” he said.

Cleveland and the Colberts said they don’t buy into the city’s reasoning for dismissing the charges.

“The city points out that only one of these businesses continued to fight this, and I think the Colberts should take that as a compliment,” Cleveland said. “Everybody else gave up. Everybody else paid a fine and pleaded guilty. They stuck to what they believed in and I was there for them. I can’t commend them enough for fighting for what they believe in. I think more people in this country need to do the same.”

The Colberts have said it was unfair that barbers, beauty shops and nail salons were allowed to reopen but their business and other tattoo parlors were not, especially since those kinds of businesses are treated similarly under the state Health and Safety Code.

They noted that other businesses adjacent to their shop in a strip center in the 900 block of Lake Air Drive were allowed to reopen.

The city of Waco cited a dozen or more other businesses for opening during state and city emergency closure orders or for selling products not allowed under the governor’s orders. Most paid fines, fees and court costs ranging from $876 to $976 to resolve those cases, according to city records.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.