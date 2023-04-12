10-year-old Iowa girl hailed a hero after getting sister out of burning home

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A 10-year-old girl from West Des Moines is being hailed as a hero after she got her younger sister out safely from a house fire.

Roselin Castro was home alone with her younger sister Tuesday when she noticed smoke and fire outside their West Des Moines house.

“I was just hanging out with my sister until I saw the smoke. I went to go check the window and then there was flames. I was terrified. I started crying. I told my sister to run out of the house quickly,” Roselin said.

She ushered her 7-year-old sister outside safely and then got the attention of a man walking his dog.

“We started screaming for help,” Roselin said. “People came and called 911 and called the ambulance.”

Roselin’s mother, still distraught hours after the fire, was dropping off her 3-month-old baby and 4-year-old son at daycare at the time.

She came home to flames and wasn’t sure at first if her daughters made it out alive.

“That fire was burning very intensely, and it was spreading rapidly, and so for them to be able to get outside, get everybody outside without any injuries - we are very fortunate,” West Des Moines Fire Marshal Mike Whitsell said. “We are very happy for that.”

Firefighters are still looking for a cause. They were able to save the dog, and said it’s important the girls didn’t try to themselves.

Roselin said she learned what to do during a fire in school.

A melted roof, boarded windows and ash are all that’s left. The family says they have nowhere to stay after losing everything.

Despite all the loss, this brave little girl knows exactly what matters most.

“The thing that is more important is family, not other stuff,” Roselin said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family, which you can see here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.