Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment

By Chuck Morris and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee are investigating after the mother of a 3-month-old boy found her son dead and six other children alone at their daycare provider’s apartment.

Metropolitan Nashville Police detectives in the Youth Services division are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead Monday inside the apartment of his daycare provider.

Police say the caregiver, 51-year-old Anne C. Jordan, was not at the apartment when the dead infant and six other children, ranging in age up to 16 months, were found by the victim’s mother and another parent, WSMV reports.

Medical staff at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital reported the dead child did not have any obvious signs of traumatic injury or medical issues. The six other children have been determined to be in good health.

Hikers in Harpeth River State Park found Jordan suffering from significant cuts, apparently self-inflicted, to her arms on Monday evening. Police said she was flown by helicopter to a Nashville hospital, where detectives will attempt to interview her.

Jordan’s car was found at the park and is being searched pursuant to a warrant.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
2 children killed in fatal accident.
Two boys killed in crash involving 17-year-old driver near Killeen
An investigation is underway to find out how a 7-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento...
7-foot alligator found along river leads to investigation in Northern California
Family says Jeremy Stith was last seen May 8 in Morgan.
Authorities confirm remains found are those of missing Central Texas man
police sirens generic photo
U-turn attempt leaves two dead in Waco crash

Latest News

St. Olaf College student Waylon Kurts, 20, was charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree...
Minn. college student charged in alleged violent plot after cache found in dorm
Police believe the suspect was planning a mass casualty event on campus in which firearms and...
Minnesota college student was planning 'mass casualty event,' prosecutors say
Police say the 25-year-old gunman, who worked at the bank, opened fire while livestreaming the...
Friends mourn 5 bank employees killed in Ky. mass shooting
Treasury Secretary Yellen cautiously optimistic about US economy