Bickle Inks Training Camp Contract with Connecticut Sun

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor women’s basketball standout Caitlin Bickle has signed a training camp contract with the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun. The forward will be with the team for preseason preparation beginning on April 30.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to show my skills at the next level,” Bickle said. “I can’t wait to see what’s next in my basketball career and look forward to developing alongside some other great players in the league.”

For the first time in her five-year career, Bickle earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team after a successful 2022-23 campaign, as well as the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. Bickle logged six double-doubles on the year, including five in conference play, while turning in her first-career 30-piece against Oklahoma.

The forward finished in double figures on the glass on 10 occasions and was one of the only players in the No. 5 position in the country shooting 50% from the floor, 40% from 3-point range and 80% from the free throw line at the end of the regular season.

“I am so excited for Caitlin to have this amazing opportunity with the Sun,” Baylor women’s basketball head coach Nicki Collen said. “She has earned her right to compete against the best women’s basketball players in the world and I have no doubt she will represent Baylor well on the WNBA stage.”

Other former Baylor Bears who are on-contract headed into the 2023 preseason camp include NaLyssa Smith, Odyssey Sims, DiDi Richards, Queen Egbo, Brittney Griner, Kristy Wallace, DiJonai Carrington, Lauren Cox and Kalani Brown.

WNBA training camp begins on April 30, with the first preseason games starting on May 5. The deadline for the final roster cutdown is 4 p.m. CT on May 18.

