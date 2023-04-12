Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Bickle Inks Training Camp Contract with Connecticut Sun

Caitlin Bickle
Caitlin Bickle(Baylor WBB)
By Darby Brown
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor women’s basketball standout Caitlin Bickle has signed a training camp contract with the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun. The forward will be with the team for preseason preparation beginning on April 30.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to show my skills at the next level,” Bickle said. “I can’t wait to see what’s next in my basketball career and look forward to developing alongside some other great players in the league.”

For the first time in her five-year career, Bickle earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team after a successful 2022-23 campaign, as well as the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. Bickle logged six double-doubles on the year, including five in conference play, while turning in her first-career 30-piece against Oklahoma.

The forward finished in double figures on the glass on 10 occasions and was one of the only players in the No. 5 position in the country shooting 50% from the floor, 40% from 3-point range and 80% from the free throw line at the end of the regular season.

“I am so excited for Caitlin to have this amazing opportunity with the Sun,” Baylor women’s basketball head coach Nicki Collen said. “She has earned her right to compete against the best women’s basketball players in the world and I have no doubt she will represent Baylor well on the WNBA stage.”

Other former Baylor Bears who are on-contract headed into the 2023 preseason camp include NaLyssa Smith, Odyssey Sims, DiDi Richards, Queen Egbo, Brittney Griner, Kristy Wallace, DiJonai Carrington, Lauren Cox and Kalani Brown.

WNBA training camp begins on April 30, with the first preseason games starting on May 5. The deadline for the final roster cutdown is 4 p.m. CT on May 18.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 children killed in fatal accident.
Two boys killed in crash involving 17-year-old driver near Killeen
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
police sirens generic photo
U-turn attempt leaves two dead in Waco crash
Family says Jeremy Stith was last seen May 8 in Morgan.
Authorities confirm remains found are those of missing Central Texas man
An investigation is underway to find out how a 7-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento...
7-foot alligator found along river leads to investigation in Northern California

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wears a shirt for Damar Hamlin as he speaks at a...
Kliff Kingsbury joins USC staff as senior offensive analyst
Sam Bennett grew up in Madisonville as a multi-sport athlete, but always had a passion for...
Former coach watches A&M Golfer, Madisonville native make Masters history
University alum on National Championship staff at LSU
Chante' Crutchfield
University High School alum wins national championship as an assistant at LSU