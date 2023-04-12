Classroom Champions: Waco High’s Tyler Black

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Waco High’s Tyler Black.

Tyler has managed a GPA of 99.8 while also playing four sports over the course of his high school career. He has been on the varsity baseball team since he was a freshman, also played basketball and soccer, and was a four-star kicking recruit for the Waco High football team.

He decided to pass up on several opportunities to play college football. Black will study sport marketing at Texas A&M in the fall.

Waco’s head baseball coach, Sul Ross, said Black will be missed at Waco High, but he knows that he has set an example for other kids to step up as leaders on the field and in the classroom.

Congratulations to Tyler Black, you’re a Classroom Champion!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.