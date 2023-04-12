Concerned customer shares video of rat inside Bryan restaurant

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District is investigating after a disturbing video of a rat inside a restaurant surfaced on social media Wednesday.

The video, taken through the drive-thru window just after 11 a.m. by Breuna Merchant, shows the rodent on some of the equipment inside China Wok in Bryan, located on East Villa Maria Road near Texas Avenue across from the Tejas Center.

The health district confirmed that they were made aware of the video and immediately assigned an inspector for follow-up.

News 3′s Rusty Surette visited the restaurant in the afternoon to get their response to the video but found it locked up and closed. Inside, the dining area appeared to have been mostly cleared out, leaving it unclear if the closure is temporary or permanent. We also attempted to call the business number but it was disconnected.

According to the health district, if anyone witnesses anything like this at a restaurant, they should notify them immediately. If it is a severe case, an inspector will be assigned to investigate, and if necessary, the business could have its operating permit temporarily suspended until the issue is corrected.

To report a serious health violation, call BCHD at 979-361-4440 or email healthdept@brazoscountytx.gov.

Be sure to share the restaurant’s address with the date and time of the incident.

It’s worth noting that health inspectors were just there last month, and China Wok received a score of 99.

