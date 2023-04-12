Connally ISD approves new calendar to assist students needing more help

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Connally Independent School District approved a new calendar option to help students who need more attention for the next school year.

Administration said the intensive intervention calendar also gives teachers more time to plan, without coming to school on the weekends.

Assistant Superintendent of human resources, Jill Bottelberghe, said the calendar’s priority is to give additional learning for students.

She said students who are doing well in school will only attend Monday through Thursday.

However, if students need help based on standardized testing like the STAAR test, they’re required to attend on certain Fridays throughout the year for four hours.

Bottelberghe said this would help the estimated 50% of students who need help, instead of keeping them after school.

“A lot of that time would be spent after school, as far as after school tutorials. As well as, having to rotate intervention during the regular school day, which would then reduce their amount of time in electives,” said Bottelberghe.

She said the after the four hours of intervention, it gives more time for teachers to plan, which could help recruit more teachers.

The district said it has 32 open positions.

“It’s scary. We’re closing out of the school year. We’re already planning for next year, just to have that many teacher positions currently available, it’s kind of frightening.”

The district sent a survey with an informational video to parents about the calendar and says a vast majority were in favor.

Connally ISD said it’s looking for enrichment opportunities to accommodate students in case childcare options are limited.

“Like in the STEM field and the arts, just something that would be beneficial for them to come. It’s not all about intervention, some kids just need to be at school,” said Bottelberghe.

Bottelberghe said the district talked with several other school districts who have similar plans that have about the same population.

“We talked to Athens ISD, they’re very similar in size to us. We’ve also talked to Mineral Wells, we’ve talked to Dekalb. We’ve spoke with a lot of smaller school districts, and you’re even seeing larger districts going the same route,” said Bottelberghe.

Bottelberghe said she’s happy the community is looking forward to the new schedule because students’ progress is the priority.

“We are dedicated to our students. All we want is for our students to be successful. It’s not just as far as in academics, but we want them to be successful in life.”

The district said it has assessments throughout the year.

Administration said if a student shows growth, then they have the option of being taken out the Friday intervention.

