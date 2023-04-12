Copperas Cove man involved in police pursuit allegedly shot himself dead

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Keelan River Harrelson, 27, was pronounced dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a pursuit with Copperas Cove police, authorities said.

Officers responded at approximately 9:47 p.m. Apr. 11 to the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190 to investigate a report of a reckless driver “swerving all over the road.”

An officer located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190 and found Harrelson exhibiting signs of intoxication and emotional distress.

“While speaking with the officer, Harrelson fled the scene and a pursuit ensued eastbound on East Business Highway 190. The pursuing officers lost sight of his vehicle before relocating it to the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190 after it was involved in a single-vehicle crash,” said Copperas Cove Police Captain Gabriel Cardona.

After the wreck, officers found the driver of the vehicle injured and unresponsive. It appeared the man was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Coryell County Justice of the Peace Bill Price of Precinct 2 pronounced Harrelson dead at the scene of the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.

