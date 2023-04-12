Advertise
Copperas Cove man pronounced dead following police pursuit while driving intoxicated

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Keelan River Harrelson, 27, has been pronounced dead following an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a pursuit with Copperas Cove police, reports authorities.

Officers responded at approximately 9:47 p.m. Apr. 11 to the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190 for a report of a reckless driver who was swerving all over the road.

An officer located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190 and found Harrelson exhibiting signs of intoxication and emotional distress.

“While speaking with the officer, Harrelson fled the scene and a pursuit ensued eastbound on East Business Highway 190. The pursuing officers lost sight of his vehicle before relocating it to the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190 after it was involved in a single-vehicle crash,” said Copperas Cove Police Captain Gabriel Cardona

According o Officers found the driver of the vehicle injured and unresponsive and quickly learned the driver was deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said

Coryell County Justice of the Peace Bill Price of Precinct 2 pronounced Harrelson deceased at the scene of the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.

