Driver charged with injury to child, DWI after single-vehicle wreck in Waco

Shanqavea Daniels
Shanqavea Daniels(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Shanqavea Daniels, 27, is charged with two counts of injury to a child, and driving while intoxicated in a wreck that injured her and three passengers, including two children.

The wreck happened at about 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the 3200 Block of S Jack Kultgen Expressway.

Waco police said an adult passenger and a child passenger were ejected from the vehicle during the collision. Daniels and a second child passenger were also injured.

All four occupants in the car required medical attention at a local hospital, police said.

Bonds for Daniel add up to $7,000, online jail records show.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

