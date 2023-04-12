Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

18-wheeler goes up in flames at busy intersection in Woodway

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters Wednesday afternoon extinguished a fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler at the busy intersection of Highway 84 and Santa Fe.

The fire was reported at about 12:20 p.m. The Woodway Public Safety Department told KWTX Santa Fe Drive remains closed to all drivers underneath the Highway 84 bridge.

Highway 84 in the direction of McGregor is open to drivers. The eastbound lanes on the highway, however, remain closed.

This is a developing story. KWTX is working to confirm if the driver of the tractor trailer is safe.

18-wheeler fire at Highway 84 and Santa Fe in Woodway, Texas
18-wheeler fire at Highway 84 and Santa Fe in Woodway, Texas(PHOTO: Danielle Garcia Wilson)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Family says Jeremy Stith was last seen May 8 in Morgan.
Authorities confirm remains found are those of missing Central Texas man
2 children killed in fatal accident.
Two boys killed in crash involving 17-year-old driver near Killeen
An investigation is underway to find out how a 7-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento...
7-foot alligator found along river leads to investigation in Northern California
police sirens generic photo
U-turn attempt leaves two dead in Waco crash

Latest News

Intersection of Robinett Road and Gus Drive
Killeen Police identify 45-year-old in fatal four-vehicle crash
Woodway fire
Raw Footage: Fire in Woodway, Texas
KWTX News 10's special coverage of the Tornado in Salado
Salado Tornado: A Year Later
Keyannie Banks
Keyannie Banks found safe, Fort Worth police say