18-wheeler goes up in flames at busy intersection in Woodway

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters Wednesday afternoon extinguished a fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler at the busy intersection of Highway 84 and Santa Fe.

The fire was reported at about 12:20 p.m. The Woodway Public Safety Department told KWTX Santa Fe Drive remains closed to all drivers underneath the Highway 84 bridge.

Highway 84 in the direction of McGregor is open to drivers. The eastbound lanes on the highway, however, remain closed.

This is a developing story. KWTX is working to confirm if the driver of the tractor trailer is safe.

18-wheeler fire at Highway 84 and Santa Fe in Woodway, Texas (PHOTO: Danielle Garcia Wilson)

