Keyannie Banks found safe, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — UPDATE: Keyannie Banks has been found safe.

--

Fort Worth police are asking the public for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Keyannie Banks, 11, was last seen in the 7400 block of Kingswood Circle at about 9:30 p.m. on April 11.

Banks is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve button-up shirt, black leggings, and brown boots.

Fort Worth police ask that anyone with information about Banks to call them at 817-392-4222.

