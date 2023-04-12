Advertise
Killeen Police identify 45-year-old in fatal four-vehicle crash

Intersection of Robinett Road and Gus Drive
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Killeen Police Department have identified Donald Daniel Eagen,45, as the victim who died as a result of a multi-vehicle crash in Killeen Apr 7.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:58 p.m. Apr. 7 at the intersection of Robinett Road and Gus Drive in reference to a 911 call about a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Upon arrival, they located an unconscious man in the passenger of a red sedan.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him deceased at 10:06 p.m. at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that four vehicles were involved in a collision while traveling southbound on Robinett Road and one vehicle of those vehicles came to rest after it struck a nearby residence.

According to police, speed and weather are potential contributing factors to the crash

“Four victims were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple, one victim was transported to Advent Health and one to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights all in stable condition,” said Ofelia Miramontezm, spokeswoman for the Killeen Police.

A Gofundme has been made by Eagan’s funeral.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

