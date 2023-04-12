Advertise
Man faces felony charges in Robertson County cattle theft case

Investigators say after five years, Heath Thomas Curry was caught for stealing and selling cattle.
Heath Thomas Curry
Heath Thomas Curry(Mug shot provided by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Heath Thomas Curry, a resident of Falls County, has been arrested and charged with felony theft of livestock. The charges against Curry were filed as a result of an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Steven Jeter.

The incident dates back to February, when Special Ranger Jeter received a call from a Nebraska rancher with a cow-calf operation in Robertson County, Texas. The rancher had employed Curry as the ranch manager for the past five years. The manager was responsible for overseeing daily operations and annual shipments of calf crops to Nebraska. However, the rancher noticed a significant reduction in his calf crop and conducted an audit, which led to the discovery of missing cattle.

Upon receiving the complaint, Jeter initiated an investigation and began searching for cattle that matched the rancher’s description at various livestock auction barns. After reviewing the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s inspection records, Jeter discovered that Curry had sold branded and unbranded cattle in his own name at multiple livestock auction barns in the area. Jeter confirmed with the rancher that the cattle sold belonged to him and not Curry.

Curry was subsequently arrested and taken to the Robertson County jail, where he was later charged and released on a $50,000 bond.

The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger team has expressed its gratitude to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and the Robertson County District Attorney’s Office for their joint effort in the investigation.

The arrest of Curry has served as a warning to other cattle managers and ranchers in the area to be vigilant about their livestock and to report any suspicions of theft or fraud to law enforcement authorities.

