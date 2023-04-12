Man indicted in DWI wreck that killed two people on Highway 84

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County grand jury on June 22 indicted Isaias Martinez-Resendez, 25, on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and a single count of intoxication assault in a collision that killed two people and injured two others.

An arrest affidavit states the collision happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, on U.S. 84 near SH 31, just northeast of Bellmead.

DPS troopers said Martinez-Resendez was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram 3500 when he collided into the rear of a 2013 Honda Accord whose driver had pulled over to the shoulder of the road.

The impact killed two people riding in the backseat of the Honda, and injured two other people in the front seats, the affidavit states. The victims who died were identified in the indictment as Elsa Maria Lopez-Villa and Carlos Jacobo Garcia.

Martinez-Resendez, the sole occupant in the Dodge pickup, allegedly told troopers he could not see the lights of the Honda Accord when he crashed into it.

“Martinez could not tell me whether or not the vehicle (the Honda Accord) was driving or parked,” an investigator wrote in the affidavit, “I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath, his speech was slurred, and he had bloodshot eyes.”

The DPS trooper administered a field sobriety test and observed multiple clues indicating Martinez-Resendez was intoxicated, the affidavit states. “Martinez stated he only drank two beers,” the investigator wrote in the affidavit.

Online jail records show bonds total $50,000 for the charges, but Martinez-Resendez is being held on an immigration detainer, meaning Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would take him into custody if he posts bail.

