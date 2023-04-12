Private Ana Basaldua Ruiz’s funeral held in Mexico

TACÁMBRO, Mex (CNN) - Family and friends in Mexico gathered to remember Fort Hood soldier Ana Balsaldua Ruiz, 20, who died March. 13.

Funeral services for Basauldua were held in Tacámbaro Tuesday where the family requested those who attended the services dress in white.

Mourners carried her remains during a procession to the Temple of our Lady of Fátima for a mass

The U.S. Army is investigating and has already ruled out criminal activity leading to her death.

Her mother, Alejandra Ruiz Zarco, claims her daughter was being sexually harassed at the base.

Ruiz said she last spoke to her daughter on March 8. “She told me that she was very sad, that a lot of very strong things were happening, that things were not as normal as I thought, that she couldn’t tell me much, but that there was going to be a moment when we were going to be together and she could say everything,” the mother explained by phone from the Mexican state of Michoacán, where she lives with another daughter and where Ana grew up before leaving for the United States in 2020.

The Army says it is investigating if Basaldúa Ruiz suffered any possible harassment.

