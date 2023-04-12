Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Private Ana Basaldua Ruiz’s funeral held in Mexico

U.S. is still investigating her Mar. 13 death
Family and friends in Mexico gathered to remember Fort Hood soldier Ana Balsaldua Ruiz, 20, who...
Family and friends in Mexico gathered to remember Fort Hood soldier Ana Balsaldua Ruiz, 20, who died March. 13.
By Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACÁMBRO, Mex (CNN) - Family and friends in Mexico gathered to remember Fort Hood soldier Ana Balsaldua Ruiz, 20, who died March. 13.

Funeral services for Basauldua were held in Tacámbaro Tuesday where the family requested those who attended the services dress in white.

Mourners carried her remains during a procession to the Temple of our Lady of Fátima for a mass

The U.S. Army is investigating and has already ruled out criminal activity leading to her death.

Funeral services for Basauldua were held in Tacámbaro Tuesday where the family requested those...
Funeral services for Basauldua were held in Tacámbaro Tuesday where the family requested those who attended the services dress in white.

Her mother, Alejandra Ruiz Zarco, claims her daughter was being sexually harassed at the base.

Ruiz said she last spoke to her daughter on March 8. “She told me that she was very sad, that a lot of very strong things were happening, that things were not as normal as I thought, that she couldn’t tell me much, but that there was going to be a moment when we were going to be together and she could say everything,” the mother explained by phone from the Mexican state of Michoacán, where she lives with another daughter and where Ana grew up before leaving for the United States in 2020.

The Army says it is investigating if Basaldúa Ruiz suffered any possible harassment.

KWTX NEWS 10 LATE NEWSCAST 3.17.23

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
2 children killed in fatal accident.
Two boys killed in crash involving 17-year-old driver near Killeen
An investigation is underway to find out how a 7-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento...
7-foot alligator found along river leads to investigation in Northern California
Family says Jeremy Stith was last seen May 8 in Morgan.
Authorities confirm remains found are those of missing Central Texas man
police sirens generic photo
U-turn attempt leaves two dead in Waco crash

Latest News

Funeral services for Basauldua were held in Tacámbaro Tuesday where the family requested those...
Funeral of Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz held in Mexico
Connally ISD approves new calendar to assist students needing more help
Connally ISD approves new calendar to assist students needing more help
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, thousands of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
The Breakdown: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 (TX daylight saving time bill, gun violence fears, job...
The Breakdown: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 (TX daylight saving time bill, gun violence fears, job fair) - clipped version