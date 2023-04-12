Salado high school students reflect on one-year anniversary of devastating tornado

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been a year since a high-end EF3 tornado tore through Salado, leaving behind nearly 80 buildings damaged or destroyed, and some of those buildings were Salado students’ homes or students’ family and friends’ homes.

“I was just back home from school, and my mom called me and said that there was a tornado on the way, and I needed to get in the bathtub as fast as I can,” Garrett Light, who is a freshman at Salado High School.

Before that moment, his parents were at a baseball game for his brother, Jace, while Garrett was home alone. Garrett’s parents told him about the tornado warning, and he got in the bathtub in case the tornado passed over his home.

“I just sat there, and, then, the electricity went out, and then the roof came off,” he said.

The roof came off of the house, leaving nearly only the walls in the bathroom standing around Garrett. He said it was a moment he never thought would happy to him, but he is grateful he survived.

The Light brothers said they were speechless when seeing that their home was destroyed. They said the clean-up was a lot of work, but they said the community and Salado students supported them every step of the way.

They appreciated people’s help and support as they recovered from the tragedy.

While Salado High School junior Kirbee Webb said she feels very lucky the tornado did not leave her home with any damages, she said seeing her neighbors pick up the pieces of their homes was something she has not forgotten.

“It hit the back of the neighborhood, and we walked down there, and it was sad,” she said. “There was, like, papers everywhere, and people were sorting through their clothes.”

She said she and the community spent clean-up days helping her neighbors and others who were impacted by the tornado.

“I think it’s sad for all the people who lost their stuff,” she said. “I think whenever it happened, Solado people on Facebook, everyone really reached out. Like, ‘You can come stay at our house. We’ll cook you meals, or how can we help clean up’... everyone that came together for it.”

Webb took her experiences to class with her when she decided to do a class documentary on the tornado that hit the community.

Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor is featured in the documentary and spoke with Webb about bringing the documentary to life. The interview can be found on Degrees of Science.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.