Stretch of beautiful weather lives on

Our luck continued as we had another glorious day across Central Texas. The weather today was exactly what it should be for this time of the year. The morning started off a little chilly down into the low 40s - Which was about 10° colder than normal. The afternoon was picture perfect. We had plenty of sun and light winds. Highs were in the mid to upper 70s - Which is right where we should be! Mostly fair skies will continue tonight. We’ll see our temperatures drop down into the low 50s Thursday morning. We could see another round of patchy fog for the morning commute. Light easterly winds that we had on Wednesday will start to increase in speed and turn more out of the south on Thursday. That means even warmer and muggier air will start to slowly build back into Central Texas. Winds will be breezy on Thursday between 10 and 20 mph. Those winds combined with sunshine will warm us back up into the upper 70s and low 80s. We once again have a dry day in store for our Friday Eve.

Our next storm system approaches from the west on Friday. Winds will start to pick up even more as the storm system moves closer to Texas. Temperatures Friday morning will be in the upper 50s with afternoon temperatures into the low 80s. Stronger winds will continue to pump in that higher humidity air. That’ll result in a little more cloud cover throughout the day on Friday. Ahead of the storm system out west - A dryline will approach our area. Right now it looks like the dryline may be a little too far out west to bring showers and storms into Central Texas, but it is something we are watching closely for Friday afternoon and evening. We will have all of the ingredients in place for storms to develop IF they can break the cap that looks to be in place. If we get storms to break the cap, then storms could produce gusty winds, hail, or even a stray tornado. The better chance for storms will be further to our north across the Metroplex into Oklahoma and Kansas. Again, this will be something to watch very closely. If any storms develop, they look to be isolated in coverage. The cold front that’s associated with that storm system swings through during the day on Saturday. We could see this front spark up a few showers across the eastern half of the area. Drier air will quickly move in behind the front. The cooler air behind the front will settle in by Sunday. After highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday afternoon, northerly winds will drop us into the mid to upper 70s for Sunday. Another warming trend returns as we head into next work week. Temperatures will jump back into the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday as breezy south winds return. We will be watching for additional shower and thunderstorm chances return on Tuesday into Wednesday. 80-degree temperatures look to hang around for the second half of next week. Forecast models are not in great agreement with when we have rain next week, but we’ll continue to keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast for the second half of the work week.

