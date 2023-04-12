Advertise
Waco organization is turning four-plex into safe home for sexually exploited women

Women living at the home will receive care from experts and a livable wage job.
Women living at the home will receive care from experts and a livable wage job.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Emily Mills, the founder of Jesus Said Love, has a vision for a one of a kind project.

”It will be a free housing program where they have their mental health, their medical needs met, their counseling needs met and a livable wage job,” she said.

She sees a future in a vacant Waco four-plex, one where the broken windows will be replaced and the graffiti will be covered up.

Eventually it will become a safe home called The Lovely Village for any woman who has been sex trafficked or participated in any type of sex work. The women will live in the home for two years, and their children can also live with them during their stay.

”We want to repair that problem and restore home to some of the worst trauma you can experience,” Mills said.

For years the property was left abandoned. Eventually the Magnolia Foundation bought it, but in December they donated it to Mills and Jesus Said Love because they saw her vision.

”We reached out to the Magnolia Foundation and collaborated on what this space and what this area could be,” Mills said.

Projects like this help people see the reality of human trafficking. Detective Joseph Scaramucci, who works with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit, said it’s hard to point down exact numbers of the prevalence of trafficking in the county.

But, according to him, as more people are aware of the issue, the more they can spot the signs.

”The more that we are aware of human trafficking, the more people are being identified as trafficking victims, so that really increases the need for any kind of safe home,” Scaramucci said.

The goal is for the first phase of The Lovely Village, the four-plex, to be complete by December 2023.

”Why now? Why right now in Waco? It’s because Waco is really an incredible place for community,” Mills said.

The four-plex is just the beginning of this project. Eventually, crews will build another four-plex behind the existing structure and renovate other nearby homes as well to complete the village.

In total, the project is expected to cost between $6 and $6.5 million. Jesus Said Love is depending on donations through an online campaign to make the dream become a reality.

