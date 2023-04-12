Advertise
Hamilton police find firearms after man is pulled over for driving drunk

Officers located several firearms, firearm parts and ammunition.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police seized several firearms after a Washington man was arrested in Central Texas for allegedly driving drunk.

Hamilton Police Department responded at around 12:30 a.m. on April 12 to the 1000 block of East Main Street.

During the investigation, the driver of the vehicle was found to be intoxicated and arrested.

While searching the vehicle, officers located several firearms, firearm parts, and ammunition.

“During further investigation, officers found that the driver is a resident of Washington State, had purchased the firearms in Houston, and was traveling back to Washington State,” said police on their Facebook.

This is an ongoing investigation.

