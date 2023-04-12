Wrong-way driver blamed for deadly, fiery head-on collision

TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) identified Ashley Clark, 38, of Streetman, Texas, and Dustin George, 40, of Centerville, Texas, as the two people killed in a fiery collision Monday.

The head-on collision happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 10 on US-84 near FM-2777, northwest of Teague.

DPS troopers said Clark was driving a Mitsubishi car east when she drove onto the wrong side of the road and crashed into a Jeep, causing both vehicles to become engulfed in flames.

The occupants of the Jeep were transported to nearby hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

George, a passenger in the Mitsubishi, was also killed.

“Call 911 immediately to report wrong-way drivers. If you see a wrong-way driver approaching, immediately reduce your speed and pull off the roadway,” DPS said.

