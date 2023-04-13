Advertise
10 Things To Do: April 15-16

By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are 10 things to do in central Texas for the weekend of April 15th. Click on the hyperlinks below for more information!

1. Toughest ‘N Texas Trail Runs

2. Root Stock

3. Culture On The Square

4. Shake Rattle & Roll

5. Barrels, BBQ & Cars

6. Baylor Bears Baseball vs. Texas Longhorns Baseball

7. Republic Gun Club Car Show

8. Temple Area Builder’s Association Parade of Homes

9. Temple Civic Theatre’s Production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

10. Salado Farmers Market

