Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Active shooter threat at Baylor University a ‘hoax’

Baylor University
Baylor University(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Active shooter threats at Baylor University were deemed a hoax, the Waco Police Department confirmed to KWTX.

Baylor Police responded at around 9:45 a.m. on Apr. 13 to a call initially made to Waco law enforcement alleging an active shooter at the ITS building on campus.

BUPD cleared the facility and confirmed there is no active threat on campus.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Family says Jeremy Stith was last seen May 8 in Morgan.
Authorities confirm remains found are those of missing Central Texas man
2 children killed in fatal accident.
Two boys killed in crash involving 17-year-old driver near Killeen
An investigation is underway to find out how a 7-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento...
7-foot alligator found along river leads to investigation in Northern California
police sirens generic photo
U-turn attempt leaves two dead in Waco crash

Latest News

Tyler De’shun Groudeau Cheeks, 21,
Central Texas man arrested in aggravated assault of boyfriend of his child’s mother
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Fire in Harker Heights displaces couple, kills pets
Texas Senate approves bill barring professors from “compelling” students to adopt certain political beliefs
Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Aguirre, 28, of Wylie, Texas
North Texas man impregnates 11 year old child, gets 65 years in prison