After decades in limbo, Hawn Hotel to reopen as new apartment complex in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time in nearly 50 years, the historic Hawn Hotel will reopen its doors as an apartment complex, and business owners downtown are salivating at the possibility of more residents moving into the area.

“One of the things about our salon is we haven’t been a big walk in property because there just isn’t a lot of people walking around,” said Rigo Maldonado, the manager at Alchemy Salon on Main Street.

For months, business owners struggled to see past the construction, which has consumed the streets, and caused traffic and parking headaches.

“It has affected some of our parking too, so that’s been a little disruptive,” Maldonado said.

The manager said that as he watches progress daily, it’s easier to see a light at the end of tunnel.

The key word with this building is: historic.

The Hawn Hotel, as well as the Arcadia Theatre, are staples in Temple, holding almost 100 years of history inside them. This was a focal point in discussions within the city before developers broke ground.

“All these buildings have been refurbished and revamped, but we did not knock anything down,” said Allison O’Connor with the City of Temple.

The project did come with a hefty price tag but city officials say the economic impact will more than pay for it.

“They see us putting all of this money to improve the downtown infrastructure to support their businesses,” O’Connor added.

The Hawn Plaza is now leasing one and two-bedroom apartments and plan for tenants to move in sometime this summer.

