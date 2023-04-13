Advertise
AV carts recalled after deaths of three children

Luxor has issued a recall of several of its metal and plastic carts.
Luxor has issued a recall of several of its metal and plastic carts.(LUXOR WORKSPACES)
By CBS News
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) - Almost 85,000 audiovisual carts were recalled on Thursday due to a tip-over risk that has resulted in the deaths of three children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the product’s manufacturer.

The metal and plastic AV carts, manufactured by office furniture company Luxor, may tip over when they are loaded with heavy objects such as CRT TVs, the CPSC and Luxor said in the announcement.

“All consumers, including individuals, schools, daycare centers, and places of worship, among others, that use these carts to transport audio or video equipment where children may be present should be aware of the danger posed by the carts when loaded with [cathode-ray tube] TVs,” the recall announcement reads.

The recall involves three cart models: the WT42 “Tuffy” plastic cart; the W42/AVJ42/SS-AVJ42 metal cart; and the LP-DUO/TPDUOEQ plastic cart.

Three children’s deaths have been linked to the carts, while one child was reported to be seriously injured. The incidents happened between 2006 and 2016.

Officials have advised consumers to stop using the recalled products immediately and to contact Luxor to repair the unstable products. The manufacturer will provide metal ballast kits to stabilize the defective carts, which consumers can install to the carts’ lower shelf.

Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

