Bryan man sentenced to 17 years for domestic abuse

Clifford Moten was sentenced to 17 years for domestic abuse.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County Judge recently sentenced a Bryan resident to 17 years in prison for hitting his ex-girlfriend multiple times and telling his dog to attack her.

Clifford Moten pled guilty to charges related to the January 2020 incident on April 6.

Prosecutors say the argument began after the victim refused to let Moten go through her phone.

Police reportedly found the victim with visible injuries including a dog bite.

“The most dangerous time in a violent relationship is when a victim attempts to leave the abuse,” Assistant District Attorney Jessica Escue said.

Moten was arrested and released on bond but then was arrested three additional times for violating his bond conditions.

He did things like stalking the victim, threatening her over the phone, and showing up at her work. All of these things were forbidden by the protective orders and bond conditions.

“Our office will strongly protect victims of violence and will not tolerate any intimidating or retaliation against them,” Escue said.

During his last arrest, he was involved in a standoff with Bryan Police which required multiple roads to be shut down.

Moten had previously been sentenced for assaulting other prior girlfriends.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

