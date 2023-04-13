Advertise
Cafe Homestead makes significant progress in rebuilding, set to open in late June

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After nearly four months since the popular historic Waco restaurant, Cafe Homestead, burned to the ground, the new café is entering its final stages of construction before reopening mid-summer.

Crews are working on the new building now standing on the same lot where the original was built. Andrew Taylor, who is the cafe’s general manager, said they are aiming to make it a similar atmosphere but a bigger location to accommodate more customers, especially locals.

”I think the biggest thing that it’ll help is folks that are local to the area that have been coming out for so long,” he said. “Just being able to cut down on our wait times.”

The new café will have 200 seating options available, which is double the number of people who could initially dine at the original café.

Taylor said there will be a larger kitchen for staff. He said this will allow them to add more items to the menu.

While there are some changes underway to the new Café Homestead, they are keeping traditional aspects of the original, including the cedar logs.

“The original building was built nearly 30 years ago entirely out of cedar logs that were milled locally,” he said. “What you’ll find in the new café is we’ve done the entire center part of the building in those cedar logs.”

Taylor said the café will also feature another aspect to keep its ‘old world’ charm. He said they are using timber frame from a historic barn in Maryland as well.

“There will also be a porch across the entire front of the restaurant that’s going to give it that same welcoming sort of home front porch feeling that you would have had from the previous Café Homestead,” he said.

The café was a tragic loss to the Homestead Heritage community, and, even though the past few months have been hectic with clean-up, fundraisers and opening a temporary café, they are excited to reopen in late June.

“It really kind of felt like we had sort of hit a high point a couple of weeks before it burned, and we were really excited to go into the holiday season,” Taylor said. “We’d had a great year, and, then, this just came and knocked all that away. But, we’re really excited to rebuild. Everyone is so looking forward to being back in the location that we were in before just now, a lot bigger.”

Café Homestead is open for business at a temporary location for now serving the same menu. Taylor said that location is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for dinner.

