Central Texas man arrested in aggravated assault of boyfriend of his child’s mother

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tyler De’shun Groudeau Cheeks, 21, is charged with possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a weapon, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the assault of the boyfriend of his child’s mother.

The Beverly Hills Police Department received a report at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Apr. 12 indicating a 22-year-old victim had been shot in the 4100 Block of Memorial Drive.

Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering multiple injuries to the face, which evidence indicates, was a gunshot wound with multiple fragmentation exit points. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

According to police, the suspect left the scene and stopped a couple of blocks away from the scene of the assault. He contacted law enforcement to notify officers of his location.

Police say a child custody exchange was occurring at a residence in the 4100 Block of Memorial. An argument ensued between the suspect, who is the father of the child, and the victim, who is the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

During that argument, the suspect used a semi-automatic handgun to shoot the victim in the face, police said. The mother of the child was present at the scene and the suspect also pointed the firearm at her face after shooting the first victim, police further said.

During the detention of Tyler, the police on the scene detected the odor of marijuana and conducted a search of the suspect’s vehicle. They recovered a “usable amount of marijuana” and the firearm believed to be used in the assault, police said.

This case is still currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.