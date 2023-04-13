Clouds and humidity build in Friday

Humidity starts to sneak back in as we head into Friday and Saturday. That means the crisp, Spring air will start to feel a little more like early summer heading into the weekend. Saturday temperatures warm into the upper 80s and some spots, west of I-35, could see the low 90s. I don’t think I’m ready for that! The heat and humidity both build ahead of our next cold front that swings through the state on Saturday. That means we *might* have a little hope for rain and a quick reprieve from the heat before next week rolls around.

Stronger south winds take over and clouds start to replace the sunshine for Friday. Tomorrow will be a primarily dry day - there is only one thing we are watching that could spark a storm and that is the dry air coming from the west which interacts with our warm and muggy air. Along a dry line we could see one or two storms fire up and if that was to happen, we could see hail, lightning, strong winds inside those thunderstorms. Odds are, it’s completely quiet tomorrow but on the off chance - we want you to know what’s possible. Saturday brings us a cold front that could help to bubble up some rain for the early afternoon hours. The farther SE you live, the better the chance for rain Saturday.

Dry air filters back in and highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday get replaced with highs in the mid 70s on Sunday. It will be beautiful weather to round out the weekend! Warmer days come back next week as we return to highs in the 80s. We also see a chance for rain next week - but models aren’t agreeing on when it could arrive or how much we could see. Let’s keep those fingers crossed for some beneficial rain to help with the drought.

