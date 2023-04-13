Advertise
Connally ISD parents leery about new school calendar

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Connally ISD parents are leery about the recently approved calendar for the upcoming school year.

It’s called the intensive intervention calendar.

This means students can come to school Monday through Thursday, but if some need extra help then they’ll come on certain Fridays for four hours.

Administration said it developed this schedule to comply with House Bill 4545 to provide extra support for kids who struggled on the STAAR test.

The district said an estimated 50% of students in the district will have to attend intervention on Fridays.

Jasmine London said she has three sons in the district, with one needing additional help that he’s not currently getting.

“That really bothers me because half of the students that go there aren’t where they need to be academically,” said London.

She said she is skeptical of the calendar.

“With my son being on the 504 plan, I just really hope he gets the one-on-one help he needs. Because right now, I don’t feel like he’s getting it.”

Connally ISD said it spoke with Mineral Wells ISD, a similar district in student population, to see how its four-day school week works.

Mineral Wells said it has four Fridays throughout the year called accelerated instruction days for their students who are struggling.

Superintendent, John Kuhn, said there’s data that supports improvement in student disciple, attendance and financial savings.

“I feel like we’ve thoughtfully designed what we’re doing to make sure that kids’ needs are being met. Now that question is, are we meeting their needs? And we believe we are,” said Kuhn.

The STAAR test results determine how far behind some kids are.

London said she wishes to see improvement at Connally ISD.

“The kids that need that extra help, or that to come on Fridays, I need that percentage lowered,” said London.

Kuhn said since implementing its four-day school week, students have shown progress.

“We’re looking right now at our interim testing results with our students, and we seem to be doing better than we did last year when we were on a five-day week. So, I would say if you’re considering it in your school district, there’s a lot of positive to it. But if definitely has to fit your community.”

Connally ISD got back to KWTX regarding the timeline of the survey sent to the community.

We’re told the first email sent went out on March 29 at 3:25 p.m

The timeline for response to the survey was stated in the email to let parents know it was an urgent matter and that they wanted to establish the instructional calendar before the board meeting on April 11.

Then, a Facebook post went on the CISD webpage on March 30 at 3:42 p.m.

The district says there was a reminder email sent on March 31 at 10:46 a.m.

