Fyre Festival organizer says a reboot is on the way

The event’s organizer, Billy McFarland, tweeted this week, “Fyre Festival II is finally happening. Tell me why you should be invited.”(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan/CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Fyre Festival of 2017 in the Bahamas became famous for all the wrong reasons and led the organizer to be sentenced to prison.

The festival was heavily hyped by social media influencers with promises of a weekend in paradise with celebrities and big-name musical acts.

What resulted was mass disorganization, refugee camp-like conditions, transportation breakdowns and music acts backing out.

But now, it appears the Fyre Festival is poised for a comeback.

The event’s organizer, Billy McFarland, tweeted this week, “Fyre Festival II is finally happening. Tell me why you should be invited.”

Many people responded to his tweet, including one user who said, “Tell me why you shouldn’t be in jail.”

McFarland’s response to that was to say he should be working to pay back those he owes and that he served his time.

In 2018, McFarland pleaded guilty to his role in defrauding investors and ticket vendors and buyers of $26 million.

It led to a six-year prison sentence, which McFarland partially served before an early release to a halfway house.

He was also ordered to pay back the $26 million in restitution.

McFarland hasn’t shared any details on Fyre Festival II but does suggest in a tweet that another island destination could play host.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

