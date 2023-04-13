Hawn Hotel preparing to reopen as new apartment complex

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time in almost 50 years, the historic Hawn Hotel will reopen its doors but this time as an apartment complex.

The increased number of residents directly in the area is an exciting thought for business owners in downtown.

“One of the things about out salon is we haven’t been a big walking property because there just isn’t a lot of people walking around,” says, Rigo Maldonado, the manager at Alchemy Salon on Main Street.

For months business owners have struggled to see past the construction, which has consumed the streets and increased parking problems.

“It has affected some of our parking too so that’s been a little disruptive,” Maldonado says.

Maldonado adds that as he watches work be accomplished day by day, that it’s easier to see a light at the end of tunnel.

The key word with these building is: historic.

The Hawn Hotel as well as the Arcadia Theatre are staples in Temple, holding almost 100 years of history inside them. This was a focal point in discussions within the city before they broke ground.

“All these buildings have been refurbished and revamped, but we did not knock anything down,” says Allison O’Connor with the City of Temple.

The project did come with a hefty price tag but city officials say the economic impact will more than pay for it.

“They see us putting all of this money to improve the downtown infrastructure to support their businesses,” O’Connor adds.

The Hawn Plaza is now leasing one and two-bedroom apartments and plan for tenants to move in sometime this summer.

