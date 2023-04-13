‘It’s traumatizing’: Salado tornado victim reflects on devastating home destruction one year later

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - On April 12, 2022, an EF-3 tornado ripped through Salado, destroying homes and displacing families.

One of those most impacted was Misty Slack and her family, who had been living in the rural town for over 15 years when they lost everything in last year’s tornado.

Slack shared video from her phone with KWTX detailing the moments before the storm tore through her family’s mobile home on FM-2843.

“It’s something I never, ever want to go through again,” Slack told KWTX. “It’s traumatizing. By the time I got to the front door and opened it, it was right there. And debris was flying and a tree limb actually came through my front door, and I just took off running.”

Slack says after hearing that tree come through her front door, she, her husband, and 12-year old son took shelter in her closet. They hold hands and prayed together as winds as high as 165 miles per hour forced walls to topple around them.

“When it was over, the wall was on top of us,” Slack said. “And I guess it was the adrenaline going through us that we were able to get it off and make our way down to the gravel area, and we started finding shoes to put on. We had no shoes, no nothing on.”

It wasn’t just shoes Slack no longer had. Nothing but rubble and debris was left of her family’s home, which meant months of rebuilding were in store.

She and her husband, Jose, made a goal to move into a finished home by September 2022, and with months of hard work, they were able to make it happen.

“We worked really, really hard to make sure our son had some kind of normalcy, and to make sure we had a home again, so it’s been a lot,” Slack recounts of the rebuilding process.

The family’s newly rebuilt home didn’t come without sacrifice, though.

“We were not able, financially, to get a storm shelter, which we promised our son we would if we came back,” Slack told KWTX. “But we had to make some choices on if we’d get a storm shelter or get a home.”

While the new home is livable, the work isn’t done. Slack says they’re almost done with “rocking it in,” and their next order of business is building a front porch.

The Salado mother and wife says the traumatic event changed her life forever, but despite it all, she feels blessed.

“We’re here, for whatever reason, God made sure everyone here on Buttermilk Lane was okay and protected,” Slack said. “I feel like we owe it to our son to keep moving forward and just building the best life that we can have.”

Slack urges folks to avoid making the same mistake she did by taking future severe weather events more seriously.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.