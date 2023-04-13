North Texas man impregnates 11 year old child, gets 65 years in prison

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - A North Texas man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison without parole after the jury found him guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Wylie resident Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Aguirre, 28, was an adult who was known by and had ongoing access to the victim. He sexually abused the victim over the course of a year, starting when the victim was 11 years old, according to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.

The abuse was discovered when the victim went in for her annual physical, and doctors learned that she was pregnant. This led to the victim disclosing the abuse to another family member. The abuse was then reported to CPS and to Wylie Police Department.

The victim was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, where she disclosed details about the abuse.

The University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth conducted paternity DNA testing, which indicated a strong likelihood that Rodriguez-Aguirre was the father of the victim’s child.

“I’m amazed at the courage of this child, who mustered the strength to testify against her abuser,” stated Willis after sentencing.

