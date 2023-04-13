Robinson police confirm man arrested in Kansas is a suspect in case of burned body found on April 5

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Police Department has confirmed Derek J. Daigneault, arrested in Kansas, is a murder suspect in the case of a burned body found on April 5, 2023 at the end of Heston Circle.

Police said they believe they have identified the remains of the victim, “but are still awaiting confirmation of a positive identification.”

Robinson detectives contacted the Wichita Kansas Police Department to be on the lookout for a person of interest in the case soon after the gruesome discovery.

On Saturday, April 8, Wichita police spotted the suspect and attempted to pull his vehicle over, leading to a high-speed chase and the suspect ramming multiple police units.

The suspect, identified as Daigneault, was taken into custody, and is currently being held on unrelated charges at Sedgwick County Jail in Wichita, Kansas.

Information indicates neither the victim nor the suspect have ties to Robinson, police said. They were only “passing through the area when the body was taken to the location where it was found.”

“The Department believes this to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community,” police said.

