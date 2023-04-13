Advertise
Teacher at Eastern Hills Middle in Harker Heights allegedly assaults student

Killeen ISD logo
Killeen ISD logo(Alex Gibbs)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A teacher at Eastern Hills Middle School is “no longer on campus” after the teacher assaulted a 6th grade student, school principal Dr. Nino Etienne wrote in a letter to parents obtained by KWTX.

“KISD police are working to pursue charges, as behavior of this nature will never be tolerated in our district,” Etienne further wrote.

The principal referred to the alleged assault as an “isolated incident.”

“The student immediately came to my office and told me what happened,” Etienne wrote, “I took swift and immediate action by removing the teacher from the classroom and calling KISD police.”

The student will return to school, Etienne said, adding no other students witnessed the event, and “the teacher is cooperating with the investigation.”

“The safety of every student and staff member is our top priority,” the letter states.

