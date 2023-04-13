Advertise
Temple man charged in sexual assault of girl

Wife accused of lying to police about his whereabouts
Mark Edward Hauersperger, Jr. and his wife, Megan Hauersperger
Mark Edward Hauersperger, Jr. and his wife, Megan Hauersperger(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Mark Edward Hauersperger, Jr., 36, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, and his wife, Megan Hauersperger, 25, is accused of trying to hinder his arrest, Nohely Mackowiak, a spokeswoman with the City of Temple, confirmed to KWTX.

Temple Police Department officers arrested Hauersperger on April 12 on a warrant for an incident that allegedly happened on Sept. 24, 2022.

On that day in September, police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E Avenue A to investigate reports of a sexual assault.

A girl at the residence told police officers Mark Edward Hauersperger sexually assaulted her when she was 9 to 10 years old, Mackowiak said.

While officers were serving the arrest warrant in the 1600 block of East Downs on April 12, the man’s wife, Megan Hauersperger, answered the door and said her husband was not home, police said.

“Officers noticed her husband look out of a back door,” police said.

Mark Edward Hauersperger was eventually arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.

Megan Hauersperger was also arrested for hindering apprehension, Mackowiak said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

