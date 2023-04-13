Fire in Harker Heights displaces couple, kills pets

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Harker Heights couple has been displaced after a fire ravaged their mobile home Tuesday evening.

The Harker Heights Fire Department was dispatched at 7:13 p.m. Apr. 12 for a reported structure fire in the 1110 block of Indian Trail.

First units arrived on the scene and found a single-wide mobile home with heavy amounts of smoke showing.

The fire was visible from inside the residence and was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival. Firefighters noted heavy damage throughout the structure, according to Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark.

Two adults were displaced by the fire. No injuries were sustained by either the occupants or firefighters on the scene.

“There were, however, five dogs and one cat in the residence and two of the dogs and the cat were deceased. The remaining dogs were treated for smoke inhalation on scene and assisted by Harker Heights Pet Adoption personnel,” said Bark.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental at this time but remains under investigation by the Harker Heights Fire Marshal’s office.

