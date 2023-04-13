Waco twins who allegedly sold heroin, meth to undercover agent indicted as habitual criminals

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Twin brothers from Waco who authorities say sold heroin and methamphetamine to an undercover agent were indicted Thursday as habitual criminals.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Martin Santos DeLeon, 45, and his twin, Matthew Isidro DeLeon, on enhanced charges that carry a minimum sentence of 25 years up to life in prison if they are convicted.

Martin DeLeon was named in four separate indictments for alleged sales of heroin to an undercover officer in April, May and July 2022 and for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Matthew DeLeon was indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine in an alleged incident involving the same undercover officer in August 2022, arrest records show.

Martin DeLeon was indicted as a habitual criminal because of a 2011 felony conviction in McLennan County for assault dating violence by occlusion and a 2000 conviction in Waco’s federal court for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine.

His brother was charged as a habitual offender because of a 2011 felony conviction in McLennan County for possession of methamphetamine in a drug-free zone and another felony conviction in McLennan County for possession of cocaine in 2006.

According to arrest complaints filed against the men, Matthew DeLeon met with an undercover officer at his residence in the 900 block of N. 33rd St. in August 2022 and sold him 57.24 grams of methamphetamine. The transaction was captured on video and audio recordings, the complaint alleges.

Martin DeLeon met the undercover officer twice at the same residence in May 2022 and July 2022 and reportedly sold him 26 grams of heroin on both occasions. Those transactions also were recorded, according to arrest records.

The undercover officer also met Martin DeLeon at a Waco restaurant in April and May 2022, where the officer reportedly bought 52 grams and 26 grams of heroin, respectively.

In the second counts of two of the indictments against Martin DeLeon, he is alleged to have possessed with intent to deliver at least 4 grams but less than 200 grams of methamphetamine in May and July 2022.

County records show Martin DeLeon remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $402,000. He also is being held on a federal detainer.

Matthew DeLeon remains free after posting $100,000 bond.

