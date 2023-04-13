WATCH: Texas car chase leads to discovery of alleged human smuggling; 2 men arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (KWTX) - A recent car chase in Texas led to a startling discovery of the alleged smuggling of six illegal immigrants leading to two Louisiana men facing charges.

Dash-cam footage from the Texas Department of Public Safety from APr. 7 shows troopers trying to stop the gray Toyota on U.S. 90 in Kinney County for a traffic violation but the driver apparently refused to stop and a pursuit began.

Donald Ray Graves (left) and Najoua Jabarie Harris (right) (Texas DPS)

The driver and passenger were quickly captured by DPS troopers who then found six undocumented migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and Ecuador in the trunk. Troopers also found two handguns inside the car.

Donald DGraves, 26 and Najoua Harris, 25, who are from Baton Rouge were arrested, say troopers.

Baton Rouge officials say Graves also has a warrant for his arrest in connection with a deadly shooting near the mall in Louisiana where two teenagers died in Feb. 2022.

Police do not believe Graves was the shooter in that incident but they do believe he was somehow involved in the deadly encounter.

Car (Texas DPS)

