Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Community leaders in West honoring first responders who died in devastating plant explosion a decade ago

West EMT Terase Alexander leans on the casket of West firefighter Cyrus Reed following a...
West EMT Terase Alexander leans on the casket of West firefighter Cyrus Reed following a memorial service for victims of the fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas, Thursday, April 25, 2013, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly a decade later, community leaders in this small Central Texas community are modestly commemorating those who made the ultimate sacrifice responding to the devastating and deadly fertilizer plant explosion that ripped apart lives and destroyed homes on April 17, 2013.

A public ceremony will be held Saturday, April 15. at West City Park, next to the Fallen Heroes Memorial, at 10 a.m., two days before the actual 10-year anniversary.

The ceremony will include city and state elected officials, and a performance by West school choirs. Justice of the Peace David Pareya will act as master of ceremony. The names of the 15 who died in the explosion, including 12 first responders, will be read.

Family members attend a memorial for firefighters killed at the fertilizer plant explosion in...
Family members attend a memorial for firefighters killed at the fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas, at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, Thursday, April 25, 2013.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)

The massive explosion at the West Fertilizer plant in the McLennan County community also injured dozens of people, left the factory a smoldering ruin, and leveled buildings for blocks in every direction.

The explosion could be heard as far away as Waxahachie, 45 miles to the north, and sent flames shooting high into the night sky.

Burning embers, shrapnel, and debris rained down on shocked and frightened residents.

According to the Associated Press, the town’s volunteer firefighters responded to a call at the plant at about 6 p.m. that day and were working to evacuate the area around the plant when the blast followed about 50 minutes later. Several volunteer firefighters were at the plant fire when the explosion happened.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says Jeremy Stith was last seen May 8 in Morgan.
Authorities confirm remains found are those of missing Central Texas man
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
2 children killed in fatal accident.
Two boys killed in crash involving 17-year-old driver near Killeen
An investigation is underway to find out how a 7-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento...
7-foot alligator found along river leads to investigation in Northern California
police sirens generic photo
U-turn attempt leaves two dead in Waco crash

Latest News

KWTX@4: The Download for April 2023 - 4.14.23
KWTX@4: Registration still open for Lemonade Day, which helps kids develop life skills - 4.14.23
KWTX@4: Registration still open for Lemonade Day, which helps kids develop life skills - 4.14.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Showtime's "Waco: Aftermath" series debut, Space launch to Jupiter, and...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Showtime's "Waco: Aftermath" series debut, Space launch to Jupiter, and more - 4.14.23
The pace of new trash entering the current Waco landfill off of Highway 84 has been picking up...
Waco may preemptively begin construction on new landfill as current site nears capacity, prompting backlash from opponents