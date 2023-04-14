Community leaders in West honoring first responders who died in devastating plant explosion a decade ago

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly a decade later, community leaders in this small Central Texas community are modestly commemorating those who made the ultimate sacrifice responding to the devastating and deadly fertilizer plant explosion that ripped apart lives and destroyed homes on April 17, 2013.

A public ceremony will be held Saturday, April 15. at West City Park, next to the Fallen Heroes Memorial, at 10 a.m., two days before the actual 10-year anniversary.

The ceremony will include city and state elected officials, and a performance by West school choirs. Justice of the Peace David Pareya will act as master of ceremony. The names of the 15 who died in the explosion, including 12 first responders, will be read.

Family members attend a memorial for firefighters killed at the fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas, at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, Thursday, April 25, 2013.(AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay | AP)

The massive explosion at the West Fertilizer plant in the McLennan County community also injured dozens of people, left the factory a smoldering ruin, and leveled buildings for blocks in every direction.

The explosion could be heard as far away as Waxahachie, 45 miles to the north, and sent flames shooting high into the night sky.

Burning embers, shrapnel, and debris rained down on shocked and frightened residents.

According to the Associated Press, the town’s volunteer firefighters responded to a call at the plant at about 6 p.m. that day and were working to evacuate the area around the plant when the blast followed about 50 minutes later. Several volunteer firefighters were at the plant fire when the explosion happened.

