Ex-McLennan County jail worker who had sex with felon given deferred probation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former McLennan County Jail kitchen worker who had sex with a three-time convicted felon was placed on deferred probation Friday.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court granted Deandre Retina Spears’ request and placed her on deferred probation for five years.

Spears, 34, pleaded guilty in February to three counts of improper sexual activity with a person in custody, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail facility.

She acknowledged having sexual encounters with an inmate while he was locked up in November 2020.

West accepted the deferred probation recommendation from prosecutors after reviewing a background report compiled by probation officers.

Spears’ attorney, Melanie Walker, declined comment on the case after Friday’s sentencing hearing.

In deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if defendants complete the terms and conditions of probation.

However, if they do not, they are subject to the full range of punishment if their probation is revoked and their guilt is adjudicated.

