Good News Friday: April 14, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - University High School student, Marisa Calderon, and Waco High School student, Alana Chapa, were among 22 seniors across Mclennan County who were celebrated at the Annual Youth Citizens Awards. The awards are sponsored by the Rotary Club of Waco and the Waco Tribune-Herald. These students are very involved at their schools and have tons of academic achievements to share.

The Copperas Cove High School “Copperettes” have competed in 4 competitions over the past month and brought home multiple 1st place awards. They put in more than 15 hours a week of practice while balancing their school studies. The “Copperettes” say they are inviting the public to their spring show “Rettes the Musical " on April 29 to see their award winning performances.

Congratulations to the Temple Wildcats for becoming the District 12 6A Track champions. Due to the cold, wet weather, all Field events had to be cancelled, so the Track team stepped up. They beat out Harker Heights by 10 points. In total, the Wildcats earned 6 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 4 bronze medals.

Copperas Cover ISD Director of Child Nutrition, Melissa Bryan, was named a Hunger Hero, 1 of only 2 school nutrition workers chosen from among more than 60 finalists from across the state! The award recognizes individuals who go above and beyond to ensure kids have access to healthy meals every day.

Waco ISD wants to congratulate Waco High School Coach Garcia and athletes, Ivory Scott and Faith Watson. They represented the girls basketball team at the Texas Academics All-Star game! Ivory also received a scholarship for having the highest GPA of all 20 girls at the All-Star game.

Waco ISD wants to congratulate its facilities and maintenance workers for all the hard work they do. This week, 16 workers were recognized with an award. Custodial workers, Paulina Nevarez and Barany Gooden have been with the district for 25 years each and maintenance worker Kirk Keltner has been there 35 years.

