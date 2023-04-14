Highs around 90 Saturday ahead of cold front; small storm chance

Early summer-style heat rules the day tomorrow. We start the morning in the upper 60s with the afternoon running up a tab to the upper 80s and low 90s. With the added humidity it will feel more like the low-to-mid 90s area-wide. While most of us should be rain and storm-free, we do have the atmospheric ingredients and cold front that could spark some afternoon rain. A few thunderstorms will be possible between 5 pm and 9 pm. Any storm that forms could produce lightning, heavy rain, strong winds and hail. It’s not a overwhelming risk for storms but we want you to be aware for any Saturday afternoon plans.

Cooler, drier air filters in behind this front. Sunday brings back the nice, Spring weather we got to enjoy much of this past week.

Next week’s forecast doesn’t call for any exceptional heat, but moisture will be returning by Tuesday which will bring us extra clouds and some rain chances. As of now, the best chance for storms will be Tuesday as the dry line could kick up stronger storms later in the day. Storm chances should remain low Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, but we won’t see a cold front move through to clear the humidity out so a stray afternoon storm will remain possible every day. A slightly better opportunity for rain may arrive late next week and next weekend. It’s far too early for specifics, but most of our forecast model data is suggesting a strong cold front could barrel through Friday or Saturday. The front could even stall and keep rain chances elevated next Sunday too. Multi-inch rainfall totals could be possible along with high temperatures dipping over 10° below average, but nothing is set in stone just yet.

