Local experts give precautions for people, pets after two animals test positive for rabies in Central Texas

(file) (AP News)
(file) (AP News)(F. A. Murphy | AP/CDC)
By Madison Herber
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Two animals recently tested positive for rabies in Central Texas, a bat in Copperas Cove and a raccoon in Gatesville.

In case you didn’t know, rabies is a viral infection that can spread from animal to animal or animal to human through the saliva of infected animals.

It’s commonly seen in raccoons, bats, skunks, and foxes.

The bat in Copperas Cove was tested after it had just bitten someone. KWTX is told that the person who was bitten immediately went to the hospital and has since been treated and released.

Dr. Cinthia Gallegos, an infectious disease physician at Baylor, Scott & White says that is the sense of urgency you should have if you are ever bitten by a wild or stray animal.

“In patients it can cause early onset symptoms like fever and fatigue, but it can also progress to inflammation of the brain,” Gallegos says.

It may be tempting for dog lovers to approach stray pups but they too could be infected.

Experts say pay attention to their behaviors because that could be an indicator of infection, especially if you notice they are being aggressive.

This is also why a local veterinarian stresses the importance of vaccinating your pets.

The animal control supervisor for the city of Waco says you are required by state law to vaccinate your pets from rabies.

Not just to prevent spreading but also because pets that are vaccinated have a higher chance of surviving if they come in contact with an animal that has the infection.

There is no known cure for rabies so vaccinations are the best way to protect everyone and their animals.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, in 2022 there were 152 confirmed rabies positive animals across all of Central Texas.

While we have seen some animals test positive recently, Gallegos says the chance of an outbreak is slim.

