‘My father died two days before my birthday’: Killeen family speaks for first time after fatal multi-car crash

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Eagen family is heartbroken after the passing of Donald Daniel Eagen who died in a four-car, car crash on a Killeen residential road on April 7.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:58 p.m. at the intersection of Robinett Road and Gus Drive in reference to a 911 call about a crash involving multiple vehicles.

“It’s one thing to drive recklessly, but it’s another thing to take somebody else’s life,” said Donald Daniel’s oldest son, Donald Eagen Jr.

Donald Eagen’s youngest son, Terrance Eagen was on his way home when he saw the accident.

“I saw flashing lights and I’m like ‘dang, there’s probably a car accident or someone got stopped,” Terrance said.

What he didn’t know was that the crash he was staring at took his father’s life.

“Literally six seconds ago I was like ‘somebody’s getting stopped or a car accident, I hope nobody’s dead’ and to get a call that your dad’s dead on the same street I passed,” Terrance said.

His family tells me Eagen was on his way home after picking up food when the crash occurred.

Now, they just wish they could hear his laugh one more time.

“I could be able to hear him always telling me I love you I love you, mijo or him laughing like a dork, like always,” Eagen Jr. said.

Donald Fagen was the only person to die in that crash while six others were treated at area hospitals.

Police contribute speed and weather conditions as a cause but the family adds someone driving without headlights could have also played a role in the crash.

“I don’t know why, but it’s like a big old pain in my heart,” Eagen Jr. said.

Killeen police couldn’t say if any arrests had been made but the Eagen family hopes justice comes swiftly.

If you’d like to contribute to funeral expenses, you can do so by clicking here.

