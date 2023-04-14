Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘My father died two days before my birthday’: Killeen family speaks for first time after fatal multi-car crash

45-year-old Eagen died in a multi-car crash on April 7
45-year-old Eagen died in a multi-car crash on April 7(Eagen family)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Eagen family is heartbroken after the passing of Donald Daniel Eagen who died in a four-car, car crash on a Killeen residential road on April 7.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:58 p.m. at the intersection of Robinett Road and Gus Drive in reference to a 911 call about a crash involving multiple vehicles.

“It’s one thing to drive recklessly, but it’s another thing to take somebody else’s life,” said Donald Daniel’s oldest son, Donald Eagen Jr.

Donald Eagen’s youngest son, Terrance Eagen was on his way home when he saw the accident.

“I saw flashing lights and I’m like ‘dang, there’s probably a car accident or someone got stopped,” Terrance said.

What he didn’t know was that the crash he was staring at took his father’s life.

“Literally six seconds ago I was like ‘somebody’s getting stopped or a car accident, I hope nobody’s dead’ and to get a call that your dad’s dead on the same street I passed,” Terrance said.

His family tells me Eagen was on his way home after picking up food when the crash occurred.

Now, they just wish they could hear his laugh one more time.

“I could be able to hear him always telling me I love you I love you, mijo or him laughing like a dork, like always,” Eagen Jr. said.

Donald Fagen was the only person to die in that crash while six others were treated at area hospitals.

Police contribute speed and weather conditions as a cause but the family adds someone driving without headlights could have also played a role in the crash.

“I don’t know why, but it’s like a big old pain in my heart,” Eagen Jr. said.

Killeen police couldn’t say if any arrests had been made but the Eagen family hopes justice comes swiftly.

If you’d like to contribute to funeral expenses, you can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says Jeremy Stith was last seen May 8 in Morgan.
Authorities confirm remains found are those of missing Central Texas man
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
2 children killed in fatal accident.
Two boys killed in crash involving 17-year-old driver near Killeen
An investigation is underway to find out how a 7-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento...
7-foot alligator found along river leads to investigation in Northern California
police sirens generic photo
U-turn attempt leaves two dead in Waco crash

Latest News

Deandre Retina Spears, 34, pleaded guilty to three counts of improper sexual activity with a...
Ex-McLennan County jail worker who had sex with felon given deferred probation
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Russell Crowe as Father Gabriele Amorth in a scene...
Russell Crowe stars as Vatican’s ‘James Bond of exorcists’
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
Mexican president to US: Fentanyl is your problem
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the imprisoned former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel
El Chapo’s sons among 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged by US Justice Dept.