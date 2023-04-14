Police arrest mother of 6-year-old boy who shot elementary teacher in class

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia (KWTX) - Deja Taylor on April 13 surrendered at the Newport News City Jail for outstanding warrants related to the January 6 shooting at Richneck Elementary and was charged with felony child neglect, and a misdemeanor charge of recklessly leaving a loaded firearm to endanger a child.

Taylor’s arrest comes more than three months after police say her son shot and wounded first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner as she sat at a reading table in her classroom.

Police said the child used his mother’s gun, which was legally purchased, according to the Associated Press.

Zwerner filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school system last week, accusing school officials of gross negligence and of ignoring multiple warnings from teachers and others that the boy had taken a gun to school that day.

The city prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that it is investigating whether the “actions or omissions” of any school employees could lead to criminal charges.

The woman was released from custody after posting a $5,000 bond and has a status hearing scheduled Friday in Newport News Circuit Court, said James Ellenson, her attorney, told the Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.