‘Rising from Rubble’ Documentary set to be released ahead of 10-year anniversary of West explosion

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the West fertilizer plant explosion, a Waco engineering company is releasing a documentary Saturday that will remember the tragic day and recognize residents’ resilience and unity.

The explosion killed 15 people, injured even more and destroyed more than 100 homes in West, leaving the small community in ruins. Now, after a decade of mourning and rebuilding, the city has grown in numerous ways.

Walker Partners Engineers worked with the City of West over to restore the city’s destroyed infrastructure, which took several years. Marketing Executive for the company, Megan Gilmore, said they witnessed the city’s unimaginable recovery and wanted to gift them with a special documentary showcasing that.

“We had amazing front seats watching the city rebuild over the last ten years, and so we wanted to create a gift for them that really not only honors the tragedy and honors the lives lost, but also celebrates all that they’ve been able to accomplish over the last ten years,” she said.

She said what the small community with a big Czech population had to accomplish to recover is unimaginable.

“They have not only rebuilt, but they are thriving,” Gilmore said. “They’re growing, and they are a community that has incredible resolve. They’re resilient, they have grit, and we just wanted to highlight the hope that their stories tell.”

The documentary, ‘West, TX: Rising from Rubbles,’ will feature several residents, city council members and those who helped with major repairs.

“There’s so many amazing stories, but we narrowed it down to just 30 minutes just to really tell the story of hope and the story of this rebuilding, making sure that you understand the tragedy, but you really get to celebrate in this film,” Gilmore said.

A team from the engineering company partnered with the city to film the documentary in a span of six months. She said working with the West community was something she will never forget.

“They say that they’re the friendly people and the friendly city, and they are,” she said. “They’re so inviting...They made me feel like I had known them for years, and they were just willing to tell their story.”

West Mayor Tommy Muska said he hopes the documentary will help residents remember the losses but remember their strength as a community as well.

“You never want to forget, but you need to remember,” he said. “That’s how I kind of look at it. It’s painful. Fifteen people died, and we’ll never forget them. They’re immortalized right here at this memorial, but we have to look forward to grow and to prosper and to heal.”

There will be a public viewing of the new documentary at West High School Saturday around noon. Before that, the City of West is hosting a memorial for the public to attend at the West City Park at 10:30 a.m.

