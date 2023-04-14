Advertise
Students at Alta Vista Elementary are now published authors

By Bradley Vaughn
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Students at Alta Vista Elementary wrote stories as part of a school assignment, and the school got them published.

Some of the young authors were available for a public reading, including a red carpet introduction for those who participated in Thursday’s “Young Author Book Launch” event.

The school also displayed all of the students’ books, and teachers hosted different reading and writing activities for families.

The little authors and their families even got to enjoy cupcakes and juice in the cafeteria.

One student read a portion of her book. Watch below:

