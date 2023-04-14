Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

VIDEO: Homeowner pushes bogus delivery driver away from front door in attempted break-in 

Police say a homeowner’s Ring camera recorded a fake delivery driver as he tried to commit a robbery. (Source: WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police in Connecticut say a homeowner’s doorbell camera recorded a man posing as a delivery driver while attempting to break into the home.

According to the East Haven Police Department, the suspect knocked on the homeowner’s front door and told the man that he had a package that belonged to him.

The phony delivery driver then took out a black handgun and attempted to enter the home while speaking with the homeowner at the front door, police said.

East Haven police shared a video of the confrontation Friday from the homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera. They said the suspect took off after the homeowner pushed him away when he tried to enter the house.

A homeowner's doorbell camera in Connecticut captured video of an attempted robbery. (Source: WFSB)

The suspect then ran to a pickup truck parked in the street and took off from the scene.

Police urged anyone with further information regarding the fraudulent delivery driver to contact them at 203-468-3820.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says Jeremy Stith was last seen May 8 in Morgan.
Authorities confirm remains found are those of missing Central Texas man
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
2 children killed in fatal accident.
Two boys killed in crash involving 17-year-old driver near Killeen
An investigation is underway to find out how a 7-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento...
7-foot alligator found along river leads to investigation in Northern California
police sirens generic photo
U-turn attempt leaves two dead in Waco crash

Latest News

A pedestrian walks under a sign advertising the NRA Convention, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in...
NRA convention draws top GOP 2024 hopefuls after shootings
What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and...
Suspected Russian tank ends up stuck at truck stop in Louisiana
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box installed less than 4 months ago
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Supreme Court keeps FDA abortion pill rules in place for now